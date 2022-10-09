A dog was rescued by coastguards after falling down a cliff while walking with its owner in Padstow.

The HM Coastguard Padstow crews arrived at Long Cove in Mother Ivey's Bay on Friday (7 October) to find the dog owner on top of the cliffs.

The crews then used a rope to recover the dog who they could hear barking below the cliffs.

A technician with specialised recovery equipment was lowered down the cliff. Credit: HM Coastguard Padstow

A spokesperson from the team said: "A cliff technician with specialised recovery equipment was lowered down to the dog’s position and managed to easily entice it into the dog recovery bag.

"Having safely secured the dog in the recovery bag, the clifftop team then recovered the technician and the dog to a place of safety and reunited it with its relieved owner.

"Bar some superficial cuts and bruises from its attempts at self-recovery, the dog appeared to have escaped its fall without serious injury.

"We would remind dog owners of the importance of keeping all dogs on leads when walking on the coast paths or near the cliffs."