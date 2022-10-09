A 70-year-old woman has completed an epic walking challenge that has taken her around most of the UK.

Angela Hougham took on the task to walk around every coastal town in Britain to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

The feat started in Chepstow over two years ago and finished as she crossed the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on 6 October.

So far the former hairdresser has raised nearly £70,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

ITV News caught up with Angela during her trek through Portishead

Angela chose the cause to raise awareness for after her husband went to work with a local charity group. There they both saw first-hand the effect that the disease has on people.

She said: “For a number of years I could see the problem of Alzheimer’s getting worse around me, so I decided I would do a big challenge to bring attention and help by supporting others.”

Angela covered more than 10 miles a day while completing her challenge.

Angela speaks to ITV News at the end of her journey

Play Brightcove video

"I've walked 2,500 miles - in fact, probably a bit more because the coastal walk was a slightly longer walk because it's more windy.

"I have seen every little town and village on the coastal area - beautiful."

Her favourite place? "I must admit Cornwall was lovely," she said. "But I did like Northumberland and bits of Scotland and Wales."