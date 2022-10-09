Play Brightcove video

A service has been held at Wells Cathedral to celebrate the work of Somerset’s Lord-Lieutenant, who is due to retire at the end of October.

Annie Maw has been the monarch’s representative in the county for nearly eight years, and described it as the 'greatest honour' of her life.

One of Mrs Maw's final duties as Lord-Lieutenant was helping to plant a Field Maple Tree on behalf of the County of Somerset, in the Camry Garden of the Cathedral, as part of the ‘Queens Green Canopy’ initiative and in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Maw said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve the monarchy and the people of Somerset in this role. It truly has been an immense privilege.

“Eight years really have flown by and they have given me so many joyous memories.

"I hope that maybe I've done a few things which might be helpful, because that's the whole purpose of it."

Mohammed Saddiq, who is Executive Director of Operations at Wessex Water and currently a Deputy Lieutenant, will succeed Annie Maw as His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset at the end of October.

He said: "Annie has done an absolutely amazing job. I will be honoured to continue the legacy of Annie and to do that in a way by working with the communities."