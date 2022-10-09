A 19-year-old man has died following a crash between two cars on the A374 near Torpoint.

At around 2.30pm on Friday (7 October), emergency services were called to reports of the crash, involving a black Renault Clio and a black Kia.

The teenager was found dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police officers have confirmed.

All others involved in the crash were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, especially those who may have dash cam footage, to contact them, quoting log number 480 of 7 October.