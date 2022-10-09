Play Brightcove video

Watch Diane Abbott from the Wells Food Festival talking about this year's event.

The tenth anniversary of the Wells Food Festival has been marked in the city, with an estimated record crowd attending.

The event in the medieval heart of England's smallest city has grown over the years, starting with just 30 producers in 2013.

This year 200 artisan traders were there to feed thousands of visitors.

The festival has evolved over the years into a showcase for some of the region’s finest food and drink producers.

Diane Abbott, one of the founders of the event, told ITV West Country: "It's a really proud moment, especially when you see the people come in and the artisans coming in. I have a huge amount of pride for what we've achieved.

"We essentially have small producers, artisan producers, the majority of which come from Somerset. It's given them a platform to grow and many have been with us for the whole ten years.

Diane said she hopes people of all ages will continue coming to the festival, as it grows each year.

"We're always looking for innovative ideas and new trends to just keep the festival interesting for our visitors", she said.