Three men have been arrested following an altercation in South Gloucestershire which came after a BMW reportedly collided into a shopfront.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to Kingswood High Street at around 1.20pm yesterday (8 September) where they made the arrests.

One of the men has since been released under investigation, while the two others remain in custody.

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which aren't believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Witnesses reported an incident involving two BMW cars, which led to one of the vehicles colliding into a shopfront.

"A physical altercation between the occupants followed, involving the use of a weapon.

"CCTV enquiries are underway. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222242432."