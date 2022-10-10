An 11-year-old boy has been left with a potentially life-changing injury to his leg after he was hit by a car in Newton Abbot.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Queensway around 8am on Monday 10 October after reports of a collision involving a Skoda Yeti and a child pedestrian.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to Torbay District Hospital.

Officers closed the street for approximately one hour to allow for medical treatment, police investigation and recovery of the vehicle.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward and contact police on 101 quoting log 107 10 October 2022.