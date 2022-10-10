A teenager is due in court accused of a serious assault on a 15-year-old boy in Torquay.

A 16-year-old boy, who is from the Torquay area, has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

It comes after a 15-year-old boy suffered a suspected stab wound in Carlton Road, in the Ellacombe area of Torquay, on Friday 7 October.

He was taken to Torbay District Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police at the scene in Carlton Road, Torquay Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Plymouth Youth Court later today (Monday 10 October).

Two other teenage boys - aged 13 and 14 - who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) have since been released on bail until Tuesday 25 October.