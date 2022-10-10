A Bristol convenience store was broken into by a man who stole cash and threatened workers on Sunday morning (October 9).

The man broke into the store on Church Road in Redfield just before 6am, and is still unknown to the police.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene to search the area for the man area but was not found.

The suspect is described as male, slim, and about 5ft 6inches. His face was covered by a light brown snood and an orange coat with the hood up.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to help find the robber, but are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 and quote 5222242919.