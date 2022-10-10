Play Brightcove video

Watch Claire Manning's report

Hundreds of cyclists took on the popular Tour De Moor bike ride on Dartmoor this weekend - raising around £100,000 for St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth.

Around 1,100 cyclists took on the three routes ranging from 52km, 30km and 11km.

One man who took part this weekend was 70-year-old Mike who three years ago was told he'd never walk again.

Defying his prognosis, Mike is now up and walking and took part in the event riding a trike.

Tour De Moor cyclist, Mike and his Trike Credit: ITV West Country

"It's brilliant," he said. "You can't beat a trike and you can't beat the Tour De Moor, the atmosphere from the start when you arrive to when you leave is really good."

It costs around £10million pounds a year to fund St Luke's Hospice - with only 23% of its funding coming from the NHS.

St Luke's says money raised from this weekend's cycle ride will help care for more than 100 families at home - many who live in rural Dartmoor and rely on the hospice's at-home nurse visits.

Only 7% of hospice care takes place in a traditional hospice building, the majority of hospice care is now delivered in people’s homes.

This year is the 40th anniversary of St Luke's and this week marks the start of National Hospice Care Week.