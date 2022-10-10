E-fit released of suspected rapist after woman pushed to the ground and attacked

An e-fit has been released of a man believed to have pushed a woman to the ground before sexually assaulting and raping her on the outskirts of Gloucester.

The incident happened in Highnam at around 4.30pm on Sunday 21 August and Gloucestershire Police have today (Monday 10 October) released the e-fit.

Detectives say the man pulled over into a gravel layby in a white van before getting out of the vehicle.

He then approached the victim in Two Mile Lane before pushing her to the ground, sexually assaulting her and raping her. He left the scene in the white van.

The attacker is described as a white, tanned man, in his mid-to-late 20s, with short hair.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen the vehicle on the A40 or B4215 between 4.30pm and 5pm that day.

Police are asking anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit or who has any information that may help the investigation to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting i ncident 348 of 21 August.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.