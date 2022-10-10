Commuters should expect major disruption as First Bus workers go on strike today across Cornwall and Somerset.

400 bus workers who are members of the RMT union are in a dispute with First Bus over better pay and conditions.

The hourly rate for many of the strikers is just over £11 per hour, with bosses paid £1 more.

They believe their pay could be increased as First Group paid out £500m to shareholders in 2021/22 and has an operating profit of £226m.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members have no choice but to take strike action following an insulting and paltry pay offer.

"First Group is swimming in money and could easily pay bus workers a decent rise that goes some way to dealing with the escalating cost of living crisis.

"The public in Cornwall and Somerset who our members faithfully serve need a service that pays workers properly, so they do not leave the industry, creating chronic bus shortages.

"We are determined to win for our members, and we urge First Group to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT," he finished.

The workers will strike on three further dates - 21 October, 4 November and 11 November.