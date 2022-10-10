A man has admitted carrying out a bomb hoax which saw police declare a major incident in south Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to The Three Lions pub in West Street, Bedminster, at around 12.40pm on Sunday 9 October.

The force declared a major incident after receiving a call from someone claiming to have left 'suspicious packages' inside the pub.

Three hours later, police downgraded it to a 'critical' incident which is a lower threshold.

The police operation lasted for almost nine hours and saw both the pub and nearby properties evacuated.

Specialist teams were called in to carry out searches and it was not until 9.15pm that police confirmed no suspicious items were found and the police cordon was removed.

Michael Casey, 39, of West Street, was arrested following the incident.

He pleaded guilty to a bomb hoax, providing police with false information at Bristol Magistrates Court today (October 10).

He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on November 8.