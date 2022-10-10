Two men have been arrested after a man was found 'unconscious' lying in a street in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an incident at around 3.45am this morning (October 10) after being made aware that a man was lying in the road.

The incident happened on Avenue Road in Torquay. There are currently localised road closures in place.

A man, aged 30, has been taken to Torbay District Hospital for treatment.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remain in custody at this time.

Two men in their 20's and 30's remain in custody and await questioning. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Local police were made aware of an unconscious man lying in the street on Avenue Road, Torquay at around 3.45am on Monday 10 October.

"A localised road closure has been put in place in the area as officers make enquiries in relation to the circumstances surrounding this matter.

"A man in his 30s has been taken to Torbay District Hospital for treatment.

"Two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s have both been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent; both remain in police custody and await questioning."