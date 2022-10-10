A man in his 40s from the Plymouth area has died after a three-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on Soper's Hill in Tamerton Foliot at around 6.45am on Friday 7 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident involved a silver Nissan Qashqai, a black Mazda 6 and a yellow DAF rigid tanker.

The male driver of the Nissan died at the scene.

Police closed the road in both directions and reopened the street around 8pm after it had been examined.

Detectives have today (Monday 10 October) launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help should contact police online or call 101, quoting log 129 of 7/10/22.