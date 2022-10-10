A man is in a serious condition following a crash involving a motorbike in Cornwall.

The incident happened on Saturday 8 October on the A3082 in St Blazey, near Par.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called out at around 12.30am to the incident at the junction of Middleway and St Blazey Road. It involved a black Suzuki motorbike.

The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in the collision and is currently being treated in Derriford Hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

The roads policing team is now investigating how the incident occurred.

Police are asking anyone with further information to get in touch.