A martial arts group in Cornwall has completed a 12-hour training marathon to help fund mobility aids for an eight-year-old boy.

Kernow Martial Arts is raising money for Alfie Dormand from St Austell, who has a rare genetic disorder which affects his mobility.

On Saturday 8 October, dozens of people took part in the mammoth training session - some for the whole 12 hours.

The schoolboy has a rare genetic disorder called L1 Syndome and a related condition called Hydrocephalus, which means he relies on a manual wheelchair.

It's hoped the martial arts group's fundraising will help him get a step closer to getting an electric one.

James Latus, instructor at the group, said the event which raised more than £1,300, was a "tremendous success".

"Our fundraising for Alfie is one such project which we will be working on over the next two years," he said.

"There is no treatment to Alfie's condition - it causes him problems in health and mobility, with difficulties getting out and about.

"He has poor muscle tone and not enough strength to use by himself.

"As he can walk small distances with aids in the house or in the classroom in school he doesn't qualify for an electric wheelchair on the NHS, as a prerequisite for this is that you use a chair 24 hours a day."

The eight-year-old has already written and illustrated his own storybook to raise funds for a new wheelchair.

In total, the group raised more than £1,300, smashing its original target of £500.

More information and donations to the fundraiser can be made here.