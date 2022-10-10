A police probe has been launched after a teenager died and four others were injured in a crash near Torpoint in Devon.

A 19-year-old man died at the scene of the incident on the A374 at around 2.30pm on Friday 7 October. His next of kin have been informed.

Four other people were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a man and a woman, both in their 80s and from the Torpoint area, were among those injuries.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries while the man sustained multiple fractures.

Detectives say a Newcastle man in his late teens sustained serious arm and spinal injuries while a man in his 20s sustained minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they have launched a thorough investigation to establish how the crash happened. The incident involved a black Renault Clio and a black Kia Rio.

A 20-year-old man from Newcastle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses or those with relevant dashcam footage to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 480 of October 7.