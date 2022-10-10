Photos have been released of a huge fire in south Devon which completely destroyed a barn.

Firefighters from four different stations were called to the blaze in the Harbourneford area in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday 9 October).

Crews from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton, Ivybridge and Plympton fire stations arrived at the property to tackle the blaze just after midnight. They remained at the scene until 5am.

On arrival, firefighters realised they had previously attended a fire at the same barn and were aware of multiple hazards at the property - including large amounts of cylinders.

Crews from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton, Ivybridge and Plympton attended the blaze. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

The barn was completely destroyed by the fire Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

A spokesperson for Buckfastleigh Fire Station said: "The officer in charge took the decision to deal with the fire in a defensive manner due to previously gained knowledge about the hazards present including large amounts of asbestos and cylinders that were in the building.

"A portable pump was set up halfway in the field to boost the pressure supplying two fire hoses that were focused on the fire."