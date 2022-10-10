Three people have been arrested after a 17-year-old sustained what police say appears to be a knife injury in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed a group of people involved in a disorder at the Orbital Retail Park near to McDonald's.

It happened between 9.20pm and 9.35pm on Thursday 6 October.

Police say the teenager suffered an injury to his lower back.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray while two men aged 18 and 50 have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

All three have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident.

They ask anyone who can help to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220105595 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.