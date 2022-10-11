An award-winning Bakery in Bath has been forced to close its doors due to the rising cost of living.

Thoughtful Bakery on Barton Street served its final customers on Friday 31 September after getting itself into an 'untenable financial position.' Its owner Duncan Glendinning has since begun the move out process.

Founded in 2009, Duncan originally began selling products at a stall in Green Park. The business then developed into a much-loved artisan bakery, cafe and bakery school, famed for its Danish pastries, doughnuts and bread.

During the lockdowns, it's deliver service became a highlight for homes across the city and its outskirts.

In a Facebook post, Duncan said: "It is with huge regret and sadness that we have to announce that as of Friday we have had to close for good.

"The world is a very different place and despite our best efforts to pivot and adapt faced with the rising costs and uncertainty, we have gotten ourselves into an untenable financial position.

"It's very hard to put into words my feelings right now. To have achieved all we have achieved over the last 13 years, thanks to the loyalty and support of our customers and the hard work and dedication of the incredible team is something that will never fade. Thank you all. Duncan and the team."

Customers have shared their sadness on social media, with one saying: "Devastating news! Your wonderful bread and cakes will be sorely missed."

Another added "Such sad news and I'm sure it was a difficult decision.

"Your lockdown deliveries and your baking course were both really special. Wishing you all the best with whatever you do next."