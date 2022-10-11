Bid to find missing 14-year-old boy not seen for four days

A search has been launched for a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal to find missing Joshua and say anyone who knows where he is should call 999.

They say he has links to Bruton, Castle Cary and Shepton Mallet.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing a pale blue top, a grey hooded Hoodrich jacket with cream writing on and black shorts when he went missing.

If you know where he is, call 999 and quote reference 5222242186 or call 101 with any other information.