A search is underway to find two dogs forever homes after more than 500 days in rescue centres.

Clover the lurcher has been in the care of the RSPCA's Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for around 18 months - while terrier Yoko has been at Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home since May last year.

The RSPCA is trying to rehome them both as part of its 'Adopter October' campaign.

RSPCA staff in Bristol say Clover is known for being “loving and affectionate”.

“She’s an active and clever girl who loves spending time with people and playing with bouncy balls," the charity said.

Lurcher Clover is looking for an adult only home with no other pets Credit: RSPCA

“She’s got a high chase instinct so will need to be kept on the lead when out walking but loves to run free in a secure garden or paddock.

“This loving and affectionate girl is looking for her perfect match and would ideally like an adult-only home without other pets.”

In Gloucestershire, four-year-old terrier Yoko hopes to find an owner who shares his “strong hunting drive”.

Having been at Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home in Gloucestershire since May 2021, the charity hopes his next home will be with someone who is able to keep up with his playful and active nature.

Terrier Yoko is looking for a home in Gloucestershire Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA says its network of 14 national rehoming centres and branches rehomed 26,945 animals in 2021 - an 8% drop from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis has led to an increasing number of pets being returned or abandoned.

The RSPCA is urging those looking to adopt to consider the cost of having a dog before making the commitment.

More information about how to rehome a pet can be found on the RSPCA website.