A 14-year-old girl has suffered a head injury, a black eye and bruising to her elbow after she was hit by a motorised bike on her way home from school.

The teenager was crossing St Lawrence Road in Barnwood at around 3.30pm on Thursday 29 September when a boy riding a black mountain bike collided with her.

Gloucestershire Police say the bike had been adapted and had a petrol engine.

The rider of the bike also came off and collided with a parked car, causing scratches to the vehicle.

He was confronted by the girl's father before getting back on the bike and riding off in the direction of Metz Way.

The boy was described as being white, in his mid-teens, with short, light brown hair cut into a bowl at the front. He was dressed in black clothing.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage who they have not already spoken to about the incident to come forward.

Anybody with information can contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online, quoting incident 287 of 29 September.