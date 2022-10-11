Beloved characters Wallace and Gromit will be appearing in a series of new Royal Mail stamps in tribute to Bristol's Aardman Animation.

The studio was founded in 1972 and is best known for its films using stop-motion and clay modelling animation techniques.

Royal Mail has teamed up with Aardman to feature some of their most celebrated characters on a new set of eight stamps.

These will include fan favourites such as Wallace and Gromit, Feathers McGraw, Shaun The Sheep, Timmy, Robin, Morph and Chas, Frank The Tortoise and Rocky and Ginger.

The stamps will be available to the public, along with an exclusive miniature sheet Credit: PA

The public will also be able to get their hands on an exclusive miniature sheet, which is being created especially for Royal Mail by Aardman.

It shows Wallace and Gromit celebrating four of their favourite cracking moments on the sheet by displaying them proudly on the wall in their famous home at 62 West Wallaby Street.

The stamps feature moments from A Matter of Loaf and Death, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and A Grand Day Out.

Aardman’s managing director Sean Clarke said “We are delighted to partner with Royal Mail to celebrate some of our most iconic characters in this colourful and fun-packed stamps series.

The stamps celebrate some of the key moments of the beloved series Credit: PA

“We have had the pleasure of creating these films featuring these much-loved characters over the last 40 years, so it is a real honour for the studio to receive this royal stamp of approval.

“It’s a true testament to all the hard work that goes into making these productions and we are sure that our fans will enjoy them.”

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy David Gold added: “This set of stamps will surely bring a smile to everyone’s face.

"These instantly recognisable, iconic animated characters have found a place in our hearts. We are certain they will add a bit of joy to any envelope.”