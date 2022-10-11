Road closure diversion sends people in Cornwall on 50-mile round trip

A key road in Cornwall has been closed for 11 weeks - leaving residents facing a 25-mile diversion.

St Cleer Road in Liskeard was closed on Tuesday 10 October so South West Water can carry out works for a new housing development nearby.

The 24-hour closure - which runs between Tregay Lane and Granite Way - will remain in place until Friday 23 December. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

A roughly 25-mile diversion has been put in place, taking motorists on a 45-minute drive towards Callington and along the B3257 before joining the B3254.

People making a round trip on the official diversion to commute daily will clock up an extra 250 miles a week. Based on the average UK price of petrol, this would cost an additional £27 a week.

In response to the closure, Go Cornwall bus firm announced its TFC73, TFC174, TFC236 and TFC237 will no longer serve St Cleer Road.

"Buses will be diverted via Coldstyle Road and Tremddan Lane in both directions," it added. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The diversion will take commuters and buses on a 45 minute detour Credit: Google Maps

Residents have shared their frustration about the closure. They say they are afraid motorists will be more likely to travel along shorter back roads rather than the official diversion route.

One local said: "My huge concern is that when all the school run traffic diverts off the main road the lanes become so clogged we end up with ridiculous jams."

Another added: "I received a note through the door about the road closure but have no idea where the traffic is going to be diverted for over two months. Surely keeping half the carriageway open and putting up traffic lights would be better than shutting the whole road for that long?"

The plans were approved following consultation with Cornwall Council and the emergency services have been made aware.

The firm says it will use traffic lights where possible but it cannot be guaranteed.

Cornwall councillor for Liskeard Nick Craker said he is concerned about how the closure will work in practice, claimed South West Water has not provided any details to residents.

It is understood South West Water sent letters to customers and businesses to make them aware of the work.

Cllr Craker said the main route between Liskeard and villages such as Pensilva, St Cleer and Darite could be severely limited, causing jams.

In response, South West Water told ITV News West Country it is carrying out the work on behalf of a third-party developer.

"To ensure this work can be carried out safely, a section of St Cleer Road will be closed temporarily and a diversion will be in place," they added.

“We will look to complete the work and reopen the road by 23 December and we have delivered letters to customers and local businesses highlighting the planned works. We would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this essential work.”