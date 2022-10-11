A 19-year-old from Torpoint who died in a crash on the A374 has been named by police.

Kyran Carney died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Friday 7 October. The incident happened around 2.30pm and left four others injured.

In a statement released today (Tuesday 11 October), his family said: “It is with great sadness as a family to announce the passing of Kyran Philip Carney, 19 years old, of Torpoint, Cornwall.

“Kyran, a young Royal Navy sailor, was fatally injured whilst a passenger in a vehicle collision.

“The family respectfully requests time to process this devastating news and to grieve whilst we await the outcome of ongoing investigations.”

A 20-year-old man from Newcastle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Four other people were also injured and taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A man and a woman, both in their 80s and from the Torpoint area, were among those injured. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries while the man sustained multiple fractures.

A Newcastle man in his late teens sustained serious arm and spinal injuries while a man in his 20s sustained minor injuries.

Officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to come forward.