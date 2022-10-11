Three men have been arrested after two simultaneous police raids recovered thousands of pounds worth of suspected stolen vehicles in Wiltshire.

Officers carried out warrants at addresses in Winterslow and Amesbury on Monday morning (October 10) after receiving information from the public about the cars.

Five vehicles were recovered by Wiltshire Police, including a Range Rover Sport and a BMW.

Two men, aged 27 and 56, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. They remain in police custody in Melksham for questioning.

Inspector Tina Osborn said the force carried out the "significant operation" alongside specialist ops and partner agencies, including Datatag, soon after receiving information from the public.

This led to the recovery of "five high value vehicles, and three arrests, which is excellent work," she added.

"Hopefully this provides reassurance to the victims that we will work tirelessly to identify those responsible and locate the vehicles stolen.”

Anyone with any information about the alleged vehicle thefts is being urged to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220106615.