Village pub closes due to skyrocketing energy bills and running costs

A 17th-century village pub in North Somerset has closed its doors for good because of soaring energy bills and running costs.

The Star Inn in Tickenham has seen its gas bill rise from £300 a month to £3,000.

Joe Pollard, the general manager of the pub, says the costs were "completely unsustainable" - especially as an independent pub.

"We don't have a chain to fall back and rely on - it comes out of our pocket," he said.

He says that they were struggling to keep up with everything getting more expensive.

"Beer, food, stock, even simple things like napkins, straws and cocktail sticks - they have all gone up. The prices are up through the roof now. It's unsustainable."

The pub has been serving members of the community in Tickenham for hundreds of years, but as of Sunday night that has stopped.

Joe says the pub has struggled to keep up with the rising opening costs.

Joe says customer numbers have been dwindling over the past few months, with regulars saying going to the pub and having a drink was a luxury they could no longer afford.

With 10 staff losing their jobs due to the closure, Joe says it's been an emotional week for the whole team.

He said: "The staff here, we are family. I've worked with some of them for four-plus years and it's going to be sad to see them go but we'll definitely stay in contact."