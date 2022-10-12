Police have launched an appeal to identify a man after two schoolchildren were sexually assaulted by a stranger on a bus in Bristol.

Both girls, aged 12 at the time, were touched by an unknown man on the 48A bus between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday 5 July.

The bus was travelling along Fishponds Road in the direction of Broadmead.

Avon and Somerset Police has said that both victims are being offered support following the assault.

Now the force has reviewed CCTV footage and is seeking the public's help in identifying the man pictured, as officers would like to speak to him in connection to the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or who might be able to help the police identify him is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222159882.