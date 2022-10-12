Play Brightcove video

Drone footage has captured the moment a man clung to the roof of a car as its driver performed so-called doughnuts at a car meet.

Callum Ritchings took his BMW to a car meet at an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24.

While he was there, Wiltshire Police captured footage of him performing so-called 'doughnuts' while a man was lying on the car's roof.

There were around 150 people watching as the vehicle drifted in large circles approximately five feet from some of the spectators.

Ritchings was later stopped by officers who described the vehicle as being in a poor condition, with a missing front bumper, dangerous tread depth on tyres and cords exposed.

The 23-year-old, of Field Barn in Kemble, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on September 27 and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to take a retest before he can legally drive. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay court costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.

Sgt Will Ayres, from Wiltshire Police's roads policing unit, said: “The drone footage of this incident is really quite shocking. Not only was Ritchings risking someone’s life by performing doughnuts with a person on the roof of his vehicle, but his manner of driving could have so easily caused injury or worse to the crowds of people who were stood nearby watching.

“Roads policing officers work in conjunction with community policing teams to identify offences relating to these meets and I’d like to thank the drone unit in particular as it was their footage which enabled us to secure this conviction.

“While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner, we also appreciate the disruption these incidents can cause to local communities and we will continue to take proactive steps to disrupt this behaviour.”