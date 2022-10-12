A woman in her 80s has been left with serious injuries after she was hit by a car just outside Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10am on Tuesday 11 October to reports of a collision on the A46 near Salmon Springs.

The woman was then taken to Southmead Hospital by paramedics.

Road closures were put in place by officers but have now been lifted.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pedestrian in the area around that time, to contact them.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information should contact police online and quote incident 144 of 11 October.