A crash between a motorbike and a lorry in the Forest of Dean has left a man seriously injured.

The collision happened on the A48 Elton Corner near Newnham shortly after 3.45pm yesterday (October 11).

Gloucestershire Constabulary responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The crash, which involved a black Kawasaki motorbike and Volvo HGV lorry, took place at the junction with the A4151.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s and from Gloucester, sustained serious injuries and remains in Southmead Hospital in Bristol at this time.

The pillion passenger of the motorbike, also in his 20s and from Gloucester, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he remains.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured. A number of road closures were put into place in the area and lifted shortly after 11pm.

Drivers were advised during the closure to find alternative routes around the scene.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers from the roads policing unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't already spoken to police.

"Anyone with dashcam footage or information they feel may be relevant is also asked to make contact. Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 274 of 11 October."