Homes and businesses in at least nine different Bristol postcodes have no water or a limited supply due to a large burst main.

The incident on Brunel Way, near Greville Smyth Park park, has sent water pouring onto surrounding roads.

Bristol Water and Avon Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene and Clift House Road and Coronation Road are both closed.

Which Bristol postcodes have no water?

Properties in BS2, BS3, BS4, BS5, BS6, BS9, BS10 and BS11 are being affected so far.

Bristol Water has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.