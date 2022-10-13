Do you know this man? Appeal launched after hate crime near Bristol Bus Station
A police investigation has been launched following a hate crime in Bristol city centre.
Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to the man pictured above in connection with a gender-based hate crime near to Bristol Bus Station.
A man shouted abuse at a woman on St James Parade mid-morning on Monday 26 September.
Anyone with information should contact police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 5222233288.