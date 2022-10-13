Man caught on dashcam jumping red light - narrowly missing child

Play Brightcove video

A man has been fined after driving through a red light and narrowly missing a child on a bicycle.

Jody New, 45 and of Harbour Close in Swindon, pleaded guilty to careless driving at a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on October 7.

On April 28, New drove through the traffic lights on Peglars Way near The Deanery Academy at speed.

The lights had been red for around three seconds and New narrowly missing a student who was crossing the road on his bike.

New then screeched around the corner.

New has been fined £307 and was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs to Wiltshire Police. He was also handed six points on his licence.

A police spokesperson said: "We’d like to thank the member of the public who came forward to report the incident and for the dashcam footage."