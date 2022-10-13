Man tried running away from police before tripping over his own feet

A man who admitted trying to flee from police - until he tripped over - has been fined by magistrates.

Benjamin Legowski pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and one count of resisting arrest at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Prospect Street at around 5.45am on Monday (10 October), following reports of a drunk man riding up and down the road on a motorbike.

The 29-year-old was asked to blow into a breathalyser but refused. He was told he would be arrested before he pushed past the police officers and attempted to make an escape.

Legowksi was on licence at the time, following his release from prison at the end of July for robbery.

The court heard that Legowski was detained when he tripped and fell during the short foot chase but he continued to wrestle and resist arrest, refusing to put his hands behind his back.

It's reported that Legowski used "all his strength" to avoid being placed in handcuffs.

The court was told that one of the officers struck the suspect on the left of his torso - known as a 'deflection blow' in an effort to get Legowski handcuffed.

Legowski's defence solicitor, Will Willden, said that his client had been confused at the time of the incident, saying he did not understand why he was being arrested.

He said his client had tried to flee in a moment of 'panic' and added that Legowski "accepts his behaviour" and was found to have not drunk any alcohol after attending the police station.

Magistrates issued Legowski with a £160 fine, a surcharge of £64 and an added £85 in costs. Magistrates stated the fine was reduced by £40 due to Legowski's early guilty plea. Mr Willden asked for the money to be deducted from Legowski's benefits.

He will remain on licence until the summer of 2024.