A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an incident in south Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a house in Parsons Paddock, in Hengrove, at 9pm on Tuesday 11 October following reports of a disturbance.

They say a man in his 40s was given CPR at the scene before being taken to hospital where he died.

"We are currently investigating the circumstances of his death and a forensic post-mortem examination will now take place to determine how the man died," a police spokesperson said.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and they’re being supported at this difficult time and our thoughts and sympathies are with them.

Flowers have been left at the scene Credit: ITV

“We are conducting further enquiries at the scene. A cordon remains in place while specialist crime scene investigators examine the scene. House-to-house enquiries are also being conducted.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, additional reassurance patrols are being carried out by the neighbourhood policing team.

"If anyone has information which would assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222245257."