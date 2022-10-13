Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh' report

Residents of Bristol tower block, Twinnel held a meeting to discuss the safety of their building, following a fire on September 25 that left one man dead.

Among the city council representatives invited was Mayor Marvin Rees who did not attend.

Meeting to discuss proposed improvements, residents called for the installation of sprinklers, temporary fire wardens and annual fire safety checks.

During the meeting, residents said they were too terrified to return home after they ran for their lives on the night of the fire.

One man was killed and eight others were injured when the blaze broke out in the flat at the top of Twinnell House in Easton.

Three men had climbed out onto the window ledges to escape the fire but only two survived.

Abdul Jabar Oryakhel fell to his death trying to escape the blaze.

Abdul's neighbour, Selma Muuse remembers the night she and her six-year-old son ran from the fire.

Despite seeing smoke seeping through her door, she did not hear a fire alarm.

Some residents say they do not feel safe in their home anymore

"I thought that we might die. I thought if my son inhales [the smoke] he will die. I just have to cover his mouth as much as I can. Or we stay inside and die," she said.

Selma says she no longer wants to live in her home.

"I told the council, there is no way we feel safe in the property. We ran out of that house bar footed to save our lives and now we are being forced to go back."

Bristol council have said they will inspect every tower block in the city to ensure they meet fire safety regulations.

Mayor has visited Twinnell House twice to meet with residents despite not attending the meeting with residents today.