Where are all the warm banks in the South West? These are the confirmed locations so far

The cost of living crisis will force thousands to stop heating their homes this winter.

Spaces dubbed 'warm banks' have been set up in the South West to help people this winter amid soaring energy prices.

Charities, community groups and councils have set up the warm banks in places including libraries and community centres in a bid to protect the most vulnerable groups as the cost of living crisis continues.

While services and opening times will vary between locations, most hubs will be providing warm shelter as well as hot food and drink.

Some hubs will also organise drop-in sessions about energy-saving tactics and people struggling to cope will be directed towards organisations that offer help.

Bristol

Warm banks in Bristol have been split into two tiers.

Tier 1 includes spaces where people can share and use resources and seek support relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

Tier 2 includes spaces with more restricted opening times. They are open to all but may have some activity restricted to a specific community.

Tier 1

  • Avonmouth Community Centre, Avonmouth Road Bristol BS11 9EN

  • Bannerman Road Children's Centre, All Hallows Road Bristol BS5 0HR

  • Eastside Community Trust, Easton Community Centre Kilburn Street Bristol BS5 6AW

  • Welllspring Settlement Centre, Barton Hill Settlement 41 - 43 Ducie Road Bristol BS5 0AX

  • BS3 Community Development, The Southville Centre Beauley Road Southville BS3 1QG

  • South Bristol Methodist Church, South Bristol Methodist Church Hall Mowcroft Road Bristol BS13 0LT

  • Henbury and Brentry Community Centre, Machin Road Bristol BS10 7HG

  • Pob Sports & Community Hub, Nibley Road Bristol, BS11 9XW,

Tier 2

  • Oldbury Court Children's Centre, Frenchay Road Bristol BS16 2QS

  • Brunelcare: Colliers Gardens Extra Care Home, 16 Colliers Gardens Bristol BS16 2NA

  • Speedwell Children's Centre, Speedwell Road Bristol BS5 7SY

  • Kensington Baptist Church, Stapleton Road Easton Bristol

  • St Paul's Nursery School and Children's Centre, Little Bishop Street Bristol BS2 9JF

  • St Anne's Park Children's Centre, Lichfield Road Bristol BS4 4BJ

  • Broomhill & St Anne's Park Children's Centre, Broomhill Infants School Fermaine Avenue Bristol BS4 4UY

  • Bedminster Children's Centre, South Street Bristol BS3 3AU

  • Knowle Children's Centre, Leinster Avenue Bristol BS4 1NN

  • Stockwood Children's Centre, Whittock Road Bristol BS14 8DQ

  • Brunelcare: ABC Extra Care Centre, 56 Beech Croft Kylross Avenue Bristol BS14 9LZ

  • Hartcliffe Children's Centre, Hareclive Road Bristol BS13 0JW

  • Withywood Church, Withywood Centre Queens Road Bishopsworth Bristol BS13 8QA

  • Brunelcare: Waverley Gardens Extra Care Home, Waverley Gardens Queens Road Bishopsworth Bristol BS13 8EL

  • Bishopsworth Children's Centre, Lakemead Grove Bristol BS13 8EA

You can see a map of the locations of the community hubs in Bristol here.

Cornwall

Central Cornwall

  • All Saints Church Community Centre, Church View Road, Tuckingmill, Camborne TR14 8RQ

  • Camborne Parish Church, Camborne Church Hall, Church Road TR14 7DF

  • CN4C, The Elms, 61 Green Lane, Redruth TR15 1LS

  • Mustard Seed, The Open Door Community Hub, 14 - 16 Wendron Street, Helston TR13 8PS

  • Truro City Council, Malabar Community Centre, Albany Rd, Truro TR1 3ND

  • Truro City Council, Malpas Road Community Centre

  • Truro City Council, Moresk Centre, Kemp Close, Truro TR1 1EF

  • Truro City Council, Trelander & St Clements Community Hall

  • Dracaena Centre, Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth TR11 2ES

  • Imagine If, St Michaels Church Hall, Boscawen Road, Perranporth, TR6 0EP

  • The Storehouse, Seymour Avenue, Newquay TR7 1BL

  • Age UK, Day Centre, Kimberley Close, Crantock Street, Newquay TR7 1JR

  • The Oasis Centre, 26 Fore Street, St Columb TR9 6RH

  • Treverbyn Hall, Treverbyn Road, St Austell PL26 8TL

  • CN4C, The Bank, 7-9 High Cross Street, St Austell PL25 4AF

  • The Clays, Crusaders Claytawc and Library of Things, The Victory Hall, 15 Victoria Road, Roche . The Old School, Fore Street, St Dennis PL26 8AF. Bugle Library of Things, 48A Fore Street, Bugle, St Austell PL26 8PE

  • Par Bay Community Trust, Cornubia 31, Eastliffe Road, Par PL24 2AG

North and East Cornwall

  • Into Bodmin CIC, (various locations across Bodmin)

  • Lanivet Parish Sport and Recreational Trust, Lanivet Parish Community Centre, Carters Parc, Rectory Road, Lanivet PL30 5HG

  • Concern Wadebridge, The John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge PL27 7BX

  • Bude-Stratton Community Project, Neetside Community Centre, Leven Road, Bude EX23 8LB

  • Launceston Town Council, Launceston Library, Bounsalls Lane, LauncestonPL15 9AB

  • St Martin's Church Centre, Church Street Liskeard, England, PL14 3BH, United Kingdom

  • Deviock Activities Group, The Zone, Downderry Methodist Church

  • Community Enterprises PL12, 4 and 8 Fore Street, Saltash PL12 6JL

  • The Peninsula Trust, Millbrook Village Hall, PL10 1BZ

  • The Peninsula Trust, Rame Centre, Millbrook

  • Torpoint Town Council, Torpoint Library and Community Hub, Fore Street, Torpoint PL11 2AG

  • Lighthouse Centre, Unit 6b Healthlands, Liskeard PL14 4DH

  • Liskerrett Centre, Varley Lane, Liskeard PL14 4AP

  • Menheniot Old School Trust, Menheniot Old School, Menheniot PL14 3QY

  • Rural East Hub, St Germans, Gunnislake, Looe and Callington - please speak to Laura Chapman

West Cornwall

  • Whole Again Communities, Queen Street, Penzance

  • Growing Links, 1 Guildhall Road, Penzance TR18 2QZ

  • Pengarth Day Centre, Pengarth Day Centre, Morrab Gardens, PenzanceTR18 4DA

  • Centre of Pendeen, Church Road, Pendeen TR19 7SE

  • Age Concern, Fore Street, St Just, Penzance TR19 7QX

  • Foodshare, St Johns in the Fields, St Ives TR26 2FB

You can see a map of the locations of the community hubs in Cornwall here.

From the 1 November there are plans to open Community Gateways in Cornwall, for people who haven't got a Community Hub where they live or who are unable to leave the house.

Devon

  • Tap House at Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokeley Barton Farms Stokenham, Devon, TQ7 2SE

  • The Hope Centre, Swift Road Dawlish, EX7 0FS

  • St Petrock's Church, Church Street Minehead, TA24

  • The Hub, Church Street Lyme Regis, DT7 3BS

  • Taunton Minster, Church Square Taunton, TA1 1SA

Somerset

  • St Peter's Church, Coronation Avenue Yeovil, BA21 3DY

  • Trowbridge Museum, The Shires Shopping Centre Trowbridge, BA14 8AT

ITV News has contacted Somerset County Council for its full list of warm banks.

Dorset

  • Poppies Tearooms, Memorial Hall, King George V Road, Bovington Wareham, BH20 6JQ

  • Blandford Leisure Centre, Milldown Road Blandford Forum, DT11 7DB

ITV News has contacted Dorset Council for its full list of warm banks.

Gloucestershire

  • St Lawrence's Church, The Rectory, School Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water Cheltenham, GL54 2AW

ITV News has contacted Gloucestershire County Council for its list of warm banks.

Wiltshire

ITV News has contacted Wiltshire Council for its list of warm banks.

The council said it is in the process of mapping warm spaces already available as well as those that are planned.