Where are all the warm banks in the South West? These are the confirmed locations so far
Spaces dubbed 'warm banks' have been set up in the South West to help people this winter amid soaring energy prices.
Charities, community groups and councils have set up the warm banks in places including libraries and community centres in a bid to protect the most vulnerable groups as the cost of living crisis continues.
While services and opening times will vary between locations, most hubs will be providing warm shelter as well as hot food and drink.
Some hubs will also organise drop-in sessions about energy-saving tactics and people struggling to cope will be directed towards organisations that offer help.
Bristol
Warm banks in Bristol have been split into two tiers.
Tier 1 includes spaces where people can share and use resources and seek support relating to the cost-of-living crisis.
Tier 2 includes spaces with more restricted opening times. They are open to all but may have some activity restricted to a specific community.
Tier 1
Avonmouth Community Centre, Avonmouth Road Bristol BS11 9EN
Bannerman Road Children's Centre, All Hallows Road Bristol BS5 0HR
Eastside Community Trust, Easton Community Centre Kilburn Street Bristol BS5 6AW
Welllspring Settlement Centre, Barton Hill Settlement 41 - 43 Ducie Road Bristol BS5 0AX
BS3 Community Development, The Southville Centre Beauley Road Southville BS3 1QG
South Bristol Methodist Church, South Bristol Methodist Church Hall Mowcroft Road Bristol BS13 0LT
Henbury and Brentry Community Centre, Machin Road Bristol BS10 7HG
Pob Sports & Community Hub, Nibley Road Bristol, BS11 9XW,
Tier 2
Oldbury Court Children's Centre, Frenchay Road Bristol BS16 2QS
Brunelcare: Colliers Gardens Extra Care Home, 16 Colliers Gardens Bristol BS16 2NA
Speedwell Children's Centre, Speedwell Road Bristol BS5 7SY
Kensington Baptist Church, Stapleton Road Easton Bristol
St Paul's Nursery School and Children's Centre, Little Bishop Street Bristol BS2 9JF
St Anne's Park Children's Centre, Lichfield Road Bristol BS4 4BJ
Broomhill & St Anne's Park Children's Centre, Broomhill Infants School Fermaine Avenue Bristol BS4 4UY
Bedminster Children's Centre, South Street Bristol BS3 3AU
Knowle Children's Centre, Leinster Avenue Bristol BS4 1NN
Stockwood Children's Centre, Whittock Road Bristol BS14 8DQ
Brunelcare: ABC Extra Care Centre, 56 Beech Croft Kylross Avenue Bristol BS14 9LZ
Hartcliffe Children's Centre, Hareclive Road Bristol BS13 0JW
Withywood Church, Withywood Centre Queens Road Bishopsworth Bristol BS13 8QA
Brunelcare: Waverley Gardens Extra Care Home, Waverley Gardens Queens Road Bishopsworth Bristol BS13 8EL
Bishopsworth Children's Centre, Lakemead Grove Bristol BS13 8EA
You can see a map of the locations of the community hubs in Bristol here.
Cornwall
Central Cornwall
All Saints Church Community Centre, Church View Road, Tuckingmill, Camborne TR14 8RQ
Camborne Parish Church, Camborne Church Hall, Church Road TR14 7DF
CN4C, The Elms, 61 Green Lane, Redruth TR15 1LS
Mustard Seed, The Open Door Community Hub, 14 - 16 Wendron Street, Helston TR13 8PS
Truro City Council, Malabar Community Centre, Albany Rd, Truro TR1 3ND
Truro City Council, Malpas Road Community Centre
Truro City Council, Moresk Centre, Kemp Close, Truro TR1 1EF
Truro City Council, Trelander & St Clements Community Hall
Dracaena Centre, Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth TR11 2ES
Imagine If, St Michaels Church Hall, Boscawen Road, Perranporth, TR6 0EP
The Storehouse, Seymour Avenue, Newquay TR7 1BL
Age UK, Day Centre, Kimberley Close, Crantock Street, Newquay TR7 1JR
The Oasis Centre, 26 Fore Street, St Columb TR9 6RH
Treverbyn Hall, Treverbyn Road, St Austell PL26 8TL
CN4C, The Bank, 7-9 High Cross Street, St Austell PL25 4AF
The Clays, Crusaders Claytawc and Library of Things, The Victory Hall, 15 Victoria Road, Roche . The Old School, Fore Street, St Dennis PL26 8AF. Bugle Library of Things, 48A Fore Street, Bugle, St Austell PL26 8PE
Par Bay Community Trust, Cornubia 31, Eastliffe Road, Par PL24 2AG
North and East Cornwall
Into Bodmin CIC, (various locations across Bodmin)
Lanivet Parish Sport and Recreational Trust, Lanivet Parish Community Centre, Carters Parc, Rectory Road, Lanivet PL30 5HG
Concern Wadebridge, The John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge PL27 7BX
Bude-Stratton Community Project, Neetside Community Centre, Leven Road, Bude EX23 8LB
Launceston Town Council, Launceston Library, Bounsalls Lane, LauncestonPL15 9AB
St Martin's Church Centre, Church Street Liskeard, England, PL14 3BH, United Kingdom
Deviock Activities Group, The Zone, Downderry Methodist Church
Community Enterprises PL12, 4 and 8 Fore Street, Saltash PL12 6JL
The Peninsula Trust, Millbrook Village Hall, PL10 1BZ
The Peninsula Trust, Rame Centre, Millbrook
Torpoint Town Council, Torpoint Library and Community Hub, Fore Street, Torpoint PL11 2AG
Lighthouse Centre, Unit 6b Healthlands, Liskeard PL14 4DH
Liskerrett Centre, Varley Lane, Liskeard PL14 4AP
Menheniot Old School Trust, Menheniot Old School, Menheniot PL14 3QY
Rural East Hub, St Germans, Gunnislake, Looe and Callington - please speak to Laura Chapman
West Cornwall
Whole Again Communities, Queen Street, Penzance
Growing Links, 1 Guildhall Road, Penzance TR18 2QZ
Pengarth Day Centre, Pengarth Day Centre, Morrab Gardens, PenzanceTR18 4DA
Centre of Pendeen, Church Road, Pendeen TR19 7SE
Age Concern, Fore Street, St Just, Penzance TR19 7QX
Foodshare, St Johns in the Fields, St Ives TR26 2FB
You can see a map of the locations of the community hubs in Cornwall here.
From the 1 November there are plans to open Community Gateways in Cornwall, for people who haven't got a Community Hub where they live or who are unable to leave the house.
Devon
Tap House at Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokeley Barton Farms Stokenham, Devon, TQ7 2SE
The Hope Centre, Swift Road Dawlish, EX7 0FS
St Petrock's Church, Church Street Minehead, TA24
The Hub, Church Street Lyme Regis, DT7 3BS
Taunton Minster, Church Square Taunton, TA1 1SA
Somerset
St Peter's Church, Coronation Avenue Yeovil, BA21 3DY
Trowbridge Museum, The Shires Shopping Centre Trowbridge, BA14 8AT
ITV News has contacted Somerset County Council for its full list of warm banks.
Dorset
Poppies Tearooms, Memorial Hall, King George V Road, Bovington Wareham, BH20 6JQ
Blandford Leisure Centre, Milldown Road Blandford Forum, DT11 7DB
ITV News has contacted Dorset Council for its full list of warm banks.
Gloucestershire
St Lawrence's Church, The Rectory, School Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water Cheltenham, GL54 2AW
ITV News has contacted Gloucestershire County Council for its list of warm banks.
Wiltshire
ITV News has contacted Wiltshire Council for its list of warm banks.
The council said it is in the process of mapping warm spaces already available as well as those that are planned.