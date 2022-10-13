Spaces dubbed 'warm banks' have been set up in the South West to help people this winter amid soaring energy prices.

Charities, community groups and councils have set up the warm banks in places including libraries and community centres in a bid to protect the most vulnerable groups as the cost of living crisis continues.

While services and opening times will vary between locations, most hubs will be providing warm shelter as well as hot food and drink.

Some hubs will also organise drop-in sessions about energy-saving tactics and people struggling to cope will be directed towards organisations that offer help.

Bristol

Warm banks in Bristol have been split into two tiers.

Tier 1 includes spaces where people can share and use resources and seek support relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

Tier 2 includes spaces with more restricted opening times. They are open to all but may have some activity restricted to a specific community.

Tier 1

Avonmouth Community Centre, Avonmouth Road Bristol BS11 9EN

Bannerman Road Children's Centre, All Hallows Road Bristol BS5 0HR

Eastside Community Trust, Easton Community Centre Kilburn Street Bristol BS5 6AW

Welllspring Settlement Centre, Barton Hill Settlement 41 - 43 Ducie Road Bristol BS5 0AX

BS3 Community Development, The Southville Centre Beauley Road Southville BS3 1QG

South Bristol Methodist Church, South Bristol Methodist Church Hall Mowcroft Road Bristol BS13 0LT

Henbury and Brentry Community Centre, Machin Road Bristol BS10 7HG

Pob Sports & Community Hub, Nibley Road Bristol, BS11 9XW,

Tier 2

Oldbury Court Children's Centre, Frenchay Road Bristol BS16 2QS

Brunelcare: Colliers Gardens Extra Care Home, 16 Colliers Gardens Bristol BS16 2NA

Speedwell Children's Centre, Speedwell Road Bristol BS5 7SY

Kensington Baptist Church, Stapleton Road Easton Bristol

St Paul's Nursery School and Children's Centre, Little Bishop Street Bristol BS2 9JF

St Anne's Park Children's Centre, Lichfield Road Bristol BS4 4BJ

Broomhill & St Anne's Park Children's Centre, Broomhill Infants School Fermaine Avenue Bristol BS4 4UY

Bedminster Children's Centre, South Street Bristol BS3 3AU

Knowle Children's Centre, Leinster Avenue Bristol BS4 1NN

Stockwood Children's Centre, Whittock Road Bristol BS14 8DQ

Brunelcare: ABC Extra Care Centre, 56 Beech Croft Kylross Avenue Bristol BS14 9LZ

Hartcliffe Children's Centre, Hareclive Road Bristol BS13 0JW

Withywood Church, Withywood Centre Queens Road Bishopsworth Bristol BS13 8QA

Brunelcare: Waverley Gardens Extra Care Home, Waverley Gardens Queens Road Bishopsworth Bristol BS13 8EL

Bishopsworth Children's Centre, Lakemead Grove Bristol BS13 8EA

You can see a map of the locations of the community hubs in Bristol here.

Cornwall

Central Cornwall

All Saints Church Community Centre, Church View Road, Tuckingmill, Camborne TR14 8RQ

Camborne Parish Church, Camborne Church Hall, Church Road TR14 7DF

CN4C, The Elms, 61 Green Lane, Redruth TR15 1LS

Mustard Seed, The Open Door Community Hub, 14 - 16 Wendron Street, Helston TR13 8PS

Truro City Council, Malabar Community Centre, Albany Rd, Truro TR1 3ND

Truro City Council, Malpas Road Community Centre

Truro City Council, Moresk Centre, Kemp Close, Truro TR1 1EF

Truro City Council, Trelander & St Clements Community Hall

Dracaena Centre, Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth TR11 2ES

Imagine If, St Michaels Church Hall, Boscawen Road, Perranporth, TR6 0EP

The Storehouse, Seymour Avenue, Newquay TR7 1BL

Age UK, Day Centre, Kimberley Close, Crantock Street, Newquay TR7 1JR

The Oasis Centre, 26 Fore Street, St Columb TR9 6RH

Treverbyn Hall, Treverbyn Road, St Austell PL26 8TL

CN4C, The Bank, 7-9 High Cross Street, St Austell PL25 4AF

The Clays, Crusaders Claytawc and Library of Things, The Victory Hall, 15 Victoria Road, Roche . The Old School, Fore Street, St Dennis PL26 8AF. Bugle Library of Things, 48A Fore Street, Bugle, St Austell PL26 8PE

Par Bay Community Trust, Cornubia 31, Eastliffe Road, Par PL24 2AG

North and East Cornwall

Into Bodmin CIC, (various locations across Bodmin)

Lanivet Parish Sport and Recreational Trust, Lanivet Parish Community Centre, Carters Parc, Rectory Road, Lanivet PL30 5HG

Concern Wadebridge, The John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge PL27 7BX

Bude-Stratton Community Project, Neetside Community Centre, Leven Road, Bude EX23 8LB

Launceston Town Council, Launceston Library, Bounsalls Lane, LauncestonPL15 9AB

St Martin's Church Centre, Church Street Liskeard, England, PL14 3BH, United Kingdom

Deviock Activities Group, The Zone, Downderry Methodist Church

Community Enterprises PL12, 4 and 8 Fore Street, Saltash PL12 6JL

The Peninsula Trust, Millbrook Village Hall, PL10 1BZ

The Peninsula Trust, Rame Centre, Millbrook

Torpoint Town Council, Torpoint Library and Community Hub, Fore Street, Torpoint PL11 2AG

Lighthouse Centre, Unit 6b Healthlands, Liskeard PL14 4DH

Liskerrett Centre, Varley Lane, Liskeard PL14 4AP

Menheniot Old School Trust, Menheniot Old School, Menheniot PL14 3QY

Rural East Hub, St Germans, Gunnislake, Looe and Callington - please speak to Laura Chapman

West Cornwall

Whole Again Communities, Queen Street, Penzance

Growing Links, 1 Guildhall Road, Penzance TR18 2QZ

Pengarth Day Centre, Pengarth Day Centre, Morrab Gardens, PenzanceTR18 4DA

Centre of Pendeen, Church Road, Pendeen TR19 7SE

Age Concern, Fore Street, St Just, Penzance TR19 7QX

Foodshare, St Johns in the Fields, St Ives TR26 2FB

You can see a map of the locations of the community hubs in Cornwall here.

From the 1 November there are plans to open Community Gateways in Cornwall, for people who haven't got a Community Hub where they live or who are unable to leave the house.

Devon

Tap House at Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokeley Barton Farms Stokenham, Devon, TQ7 2SE

The Hope Centre, Swift Road Dawlish, EX7 0FS

St Petrock's Church, Church Street Minehead, TA24

The Hub, Church Street Lyme Regis, DT7 3BS

Taunton Minster, Church Square Taunton, TA1 1SA

Somerset

St Peter's Church, Coronation Avenue Yeovil, BA21 3DY

Trowbridge Museum, The Shires Shopping Centre Trowbridge, BA14 8AT

ITV News has contacted Somerset County Council for its full list of warm banks.

Dorset

Poppies Tearooms, Memorial Hall, King George V Road, Bovington Wareham, BH20 6JQ

Blandford Leisure Centre, Milldown Road Blandford Forum, DT11 7DB

ITV News has contacted Dorset Council for its full list of warm banks.

Gloucestershire

St Lawrence's Church, The Rectory, School Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water Cheltenham, GL54 2AW

ITV News has contacted Gloucestershire County Council for its list of warm banks.

Wiltshire

ITV News has contacted Wiltshire Council for its list of warm banks.

The council said it is in the process of mapping warm spaces already available as well as those that are planned.