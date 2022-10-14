Barnstaple Pannier Market forced to close as 'paint contains lead'

Barnstaple Pannier Market has been forced to close. It comes after contractors discovered that sections of old paint on the roof timbers contained lead.

At the Pannier Market, a scheme had started to reinvent and diversify the market into a flexible space for a more varied and ambitious programme of markets, events and community gatherings.

But as part of this programme, contractors engaged by the council removed some relatively small sections of old paint on the roof timbers. Testing has now shown the presence of lead.

As a result, the Pannier Market has been closed to remove any risk moving forward.

Traders are worried about what the closure means for their businesses

One trader, Francis Hancock whose family has been trading from the market for generations Victorian times.

He said "My family has been coming here for four generations.

"They ought to have a little more forethought, as far as I'm concerned they should have known there was lead in the paint many years ago."

The Pannier Traders Association is now calling for a meeting with the council.

Caroline Reed, Chair of the Pannier Market Traders said "It's been a bit of a shock. I mean, we didn't know that just sandblasting a beam, or some beams would make the market close.

"We saw it, we didn't think anything of it and then on the Friday they said to us that they're going to close the market when it had been open all week".

Traders have been offered alternative provisions for the short term and the council says there is no indication anyone has been harmed.

North Devon Council's chief executive, Ken Miles, said: “North Devon Council is undertaking a major project to regenerate the centre of Barnstaple.

"As part of this programme, contractors engaged by the council removed some relatively small sections of old paint on the roof timbers of Barnstaple Pannier Market on Monday, October 3.

The council says that there is 'no indication' that the paint has caused any harm

"This work involved the blast removal of the paint. The works were being undertaken to ascertain the structural integrity of these timbers to take additional loads as part of the refurbishment plans.

"On Friday, October 7, officers overseeing this programme were made aware of the likelihood of this paint containing lead.

"Following Health and Safety Executive guidance in this situation, we closed the market and have made direct contact with all relevant parties: employees, contractors and traders.

"Testing of the residual waste from these works has shown the presence of lead. The site will remained closed as specialist contractors remove this material to remove any risk moving forward.

"Alternative provision has been offered to all traders. A full investigation has been established. There is no indication at this time that anyone has been harmed by the incident.

"We would like to apologise for the concern and inconvenience caused by these works."

A statement on North Devon Council’s website added: “Because of ongoing works to the Pannier Market, it will be closed for the next two weeks. In the meantime, we are excited to say that traders from the Pannier Market will be setting up in Green Lanes and on Library Square.

“It is hoped that these alternative arrangements will minimise disruption to the traders and provide a unique and great trading location for them.”