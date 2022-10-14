A woman has died after a crash between a car and a concrete mixer truck on the A367 near Bath.

The collision happened near Dunkerton Hill at around 1pm, causing the busy A-road to close.

The A367 Wellow Lane remains closed this morning (14 October), according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

A police spokesperson said it is likely the road will be closed for some time while investigations take place.

Officers are urging any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, contacting them on 101 quoting reference number 5222246650.