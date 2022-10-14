‘I won’t turf out Ukrainians despite my soaring winter energy bill’

A Somerset man hosting four Ukrainians has said his monthly £350 payment is "failing to cover the increase in the bills this winter".

Steve Dury, a local government officer from Langport, is calling for further support and clarity from the Government.

Steve has been forced to reassure the two women and their two children, who he has been hosting since April via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, that he will not kick them out.

"I’ve said they’re welcome to stay here as long as they want, although I am aware that the £350 monthly payment is failing to cover the increase in the bills this winter."

Steve started receiving the £350 monthly payment after relevant checks were completed but he now worries about their continuation.

Steve Dury said the Ukrainians staying with him ‘almost feel like part of my family' Credit: Steve Dury/PA

His concerns are echoed by groups including the Refugee Council who fear the Homes for Ukraine scheme could be “quietly phased out”.

The Government have said the scheme is continuing, but a new refugees minister has yet to be appointed following Lord Harrington’s departure.

Due to the uncertainty of the payments, the women staying with Steve fear for their feature there.

He explained: "[The people staying with me] have obviously been asking what will happen at the end of the six-month period and I’ve said there’s no way I’m going to turf them out and leave them to their own devices in the private rental sector.

"When we signed up to the scheme six months ago, obviously we did it for altruistic reasons but at that time the energy costs weren’t spiralling, which they are now.

"And so I’m… facing a shortfall in the payment to cover the bills, which for me I’ve decided to try and absorb, but I know for some people that will be a factor in their decision as to whether they are actually able to continue hosting people."

Steve hopes there is a potential for the payment to be doubled.

"I was aware that the Refugees Minister a few months ago was lobbying for (the payment) to be doubled to £700, which would certainly help the situation massively, but I understand he’s no longer Refugees Minister and we’ve heard absolutely nothing since."

He added that the lack of clarity from the Government is a "concern".

"I know that I’m going to be forking out a lot of money to be able to do this, this winter... we don’t know what the Government are thinking – if they’re going to continue the scheme, how long they’re going to continue it for – so it does lead to uncertainty both for hosts and for guests."

He said the Ukrainians he is hosting "almost feel like part of my family now" and he would do what he could to enable them to stay.

But he says hosts and families need "clarity" about what will happen with the scheme, as well as extra support to "prevent a wave of homelessness this winter and the year ahead".

Growing fears about more Ukrainians becoming homeless have been echoed by the Local Government Association (LGA), who said they are "deeply concerned" about the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless to their council.

A government spokeswoman said: "The Homes for Ukraine scheme will continue as the UK Government and British people continue to go above and beyond to support those fleeing war.

"All arrivals have access to benefits and employment from day one.

"The majority of sponsors want to continue hosting for longer than six months. Where guests do move on they have a number of options, including renting or finding a new sponsor.

"Councils have a duty to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads, and receive £10,500 per person to cover costs."