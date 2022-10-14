Hundreds of people attended a funeral service in St Pauls in Bristol today (14 October) for a rapper who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard was just 21 years old when he was stabbed in West London in August.

He later died from his injuries in hospital.

This morning, hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their tributes to the ‘charismatic, popular and sometimes loud’ young man.

People wore his favourite colour green as a final farewell Credit: Instagram

His service was then held at Elim Church with school friends, family, musicians and teammates wearing his favourite colour green in his honour.

Fondly known as TK, Takayo left his mark on Bristol. After the service, his parents paid tribute to him.

His father Vincent said: “Me and him were very close, we were like good friends, we could sit on the phone and talk for hours. I was his biggest supporter in everything he did, from football to music”

His mum Sandra added: “We’ve had good moments, we’ve had bad moments but because of the love shown through everyone else it's helped carry us through."