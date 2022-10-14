A dog has been rescued after getting trapped in an old quarry at Haytor, Dartmoor.

At around 7:30pm yesterday (October 13), Devon Cave Rescue Organisation received a call from the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team about a dog named Jess, who had become trapped in an old quarry spoil heap.

Her owner had taken Jess out for a walk and decided to disappear into a large pile of huge granite boulders that are balanced on top of each other.

Jess had been out for a walk with her own, when she decided to wander off Credit: Devon Cave Rescue Organisation

Devon Care Rescue Organisation said: "Unfortunately Jess got herself through a series of very narrow voids into a small chamber and despite attempts to call her out it was recognised that she was truly trapped underground with some concern there had been a collapse inside the boulder pile.

"After an initial search by a surface team it was recognised that this would be a job best suited to the specialist skills and knowledge that our team possess.

"The team got to work locating Jess within the boulder ruckle helped by her dad who had already began moving some rubble which is where the team focused their efforts.

The rescue team has now backfilled the voids to prevent future accidents Credit: Devon Cave Rescue Organisation

"We very carefully and slowly removed rubble and boulders all the time monitoring for movement to avoid collapse into the voids that Jess was trapped to avoid any harm to Jess or team members working in the area.

"After a couple of hours of careful teamwork we were able to access the void and release Jess from her ordeal into the care of a vet on the Ashburton team.

Jess is said to be doing well and the team has backfilled the voids to prevent further accidents in the future.

The team added: "We wish Jess a speedy and full recovery after her ordeal."