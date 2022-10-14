Two teenagers dead after collision in Gloucestershire

Two teenagers have died following a single-vehicle collision in Stinchcombe, Dursley last night (13 October).

Police were called to reports that a red Volkswagen had left the road on Tait's Hill shortly after 11 pm.

The two men, aged 18 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene whilst a woman in her 20s, who was also in the car, suffered injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions while investigators examine the scene.

Gloucestershire Police are now appealing to anyone who saw the red Volkswagen prior to the collision to come forward. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.

They are asking those with any information to call 101 quoting incident number 533 of 13 October.