A Bristol man has been jailed after admitting handling a 'viable' firearm.

23-year-old Omari Sharpe, from Southmead, was forensically liked with the 9mm Parabellum self-loading pistol.

He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison on Monday (10 October).

Avon and Somerset Police recovered the weapon and four rounds of ammunition from a vehicle in Maggs Lane, Whitchurch, in July.

Officers were able to link the gun forensically with Sharpe. They also reviewed a 'significant' amount of CCTV footage linking Sharpe with the vehicle.

Sharpe admitted:

possessing a firearm

possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate

possessing a firearm when prohibited

possessing ammunition when prohibited

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Smith said: "Tests indicate the firearm Sharpe handled had not recently been used but clearly it had the potential to cause serious harm.

“The Specialist Operations Unit, with help from all their frontline policing colleagues and partners including the National Crime Agency, are relentlessly pursuing the small number of serious and organised criminals that operate in the South West to disrupt and apprehend them.

“Together, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep the public safe and will utilise all possible tactics and police powers to prevent people from coming to harm.”