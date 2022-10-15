Campaigners fighting to save a popular outdoor swimming pool in South Devon are urging people to vote in a referendum that could result in a council tax rise.

Soaring energy bills mean the pool in Buckfastleigh, one of the oldest in the country, may have to close unless more money is found.

A public meeting took place on Saturday (15 October) ahead of the vote later this month.

A public meeting took place on Saturday to discuss options. Credit: ITV News

Chair of trustees Pam Barrett told ITV News: "It's about talking to the community and answering their questions. It's quite complicated, there's a lot of heated and divided views about what's fair and what's not fair."

The energy crisis has left the pool's management facing a 450 per cent rise in bills, which would mean closing for good in January.

Pam added: "I'm hoping enough people turn out to vote. Wherever you sit on this, don't assume someone else is going to vote on your behalf."

Chair of trustees Pam Barrett says the pool is a 'hot topic' which is causing fierce debate. Credit: ITV News

The trustees say their bills have tripled from £9,000 per year to nearly £30,000.

They are warning they will have no option but to close next year without extra funding.

The water is heated and filtered every four hours, but there are also other rising costs connected to the chlorine, national insurance contributions and wages.

After coping with the cost of closures during the pandemic, supporters had hoped for a brighter financial future.

The pool originally opened in 1887 - Queen Victoria's golden jubilee. It nearly closed in 2014 but was saved by the community, who secured £400,000 in grants to refurbish the pool and the neighbouring park.

The vote will take place on October 27th.