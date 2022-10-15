A man in his fifties has been charged with rape following an incident at a hotel near Stroud.

Wayne Smart was charged with six counts of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of actual bodily harm on Friday (14 October).

The 55-year-old, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Saturday (15 October).

He was arrested and charged following an incident in a hotel in Woodchester on 13 October.

Detectives at Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

'Not looking for anybody else'

Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "We wish to reassure the community of Stroud that we are investigating this incident fully and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with these crimes.

"We again would ask that anyone with information to please come forward, or alternatively speak to our partnership agency the Nelson Trust in Stroud or Gloucester.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force through their website, quoting incident 168 of 13 October.