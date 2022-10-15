A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a busy A-road in Cornwall.

Police were called to the A391 between the Scredda and Carclaze roundabouts near St Austell just after 7pm on Friday (14 October).

Officers said a black Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Berlingo van and a grey Peugeot 207.

The rider of the motorbike was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

An investigation has been launched and members of Devon and Cornwall Police's Roads Policing Team have carried out an examination of the crash site.

The force is urging anyone with any information to contact 101, and log number 774 of 14th October 2022.